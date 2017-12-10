December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO GULLS TRADE SPENCER ABBOTT TO BINGHAMTON DEVILS IN EXCHANGE FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has traded right wing Spencer Abbott to the Binghamton Devils in exchange for future considerations.
Abbott, 29 (4/30/88), has played in 273 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto, registering 73-144217 points with a +8 rating and 60 penalty minutes (PIM). He earned 6-1420 points and two PIM in 17 games with San Diego this season. The 5-10, 170-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario has gone scoreless in two career NHL contests with Chicago (2016-17) and Toronto (2013-14).
