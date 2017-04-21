San Diego Gulls Sign Jack Kopacka to ATO

April 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Jack Kopacka to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Kopacka, 19 (3/5/98), recorded 30-1949 points in 65 games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season and ranked second among Greyhounds skaters with 5-611 points in 11 playoffs games. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2016 draft, the Lapeer, Mich. native spent the past three seasons with Sault Ste. Marie, earning 50-4393 points with 28 PIM and a +4 rating in 136 games. In 2015-16, the 6-3, 203-pound forward was selected to play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game along with Jones and recorded one assist.
