San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Terrance Amorosa to One-Year Contract

August 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Terrance Amorosa to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 AHL season.

Amorosa, 23 (11/13/94), collected 15-49=64 points with a +45 rating and 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 115 career games in four seasons at Clarkson University of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). The 6-1, 185-pound defenseman earned a career high in points (7-20=27), goals, assists, plus/minus (+22), PIM (30) and games (40) last season for the Golden Knights. A native of Kirkland, Quebec, he was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team after leading Clarkson in power-play goals (7) and plus/minus, and team defensemen in goals.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Amorosa spent the 2013-14 season with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 2-12=14 points with a +26 rating and 10 PIM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.