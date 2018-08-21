San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Terrance Amorosa to One-Year Contract
August 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Terrance Amorosa to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 AHL season.
Amorosa, 23 (11/13/94), collected 15-49=64 points with a +45 rating and 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 115 career games in four seasons at Clarkson University of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). The 6-1, 185-pound defenseman earned a career high in points (7-20=27), goals, assists, plus/minus (+22), PIM (30) and games (40) last season for the Golden Knights. A native of Kirkland, Quebec, he was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team after leading Clarkson in power-play goals (7) and plus/minus, and team defensemen in goals.
Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Amorosa spent the 2013-14 season with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 2-12=14 points with a +26 rating and 10 PIM.
