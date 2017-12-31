San Diego Gulls Roster Update

San Diego Gulls

December 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls

News Release

The San Diego Gulls have mutually released left wing Jordan Samuels-Thomas from his American Hockey League contract in order for him to pursue other opportunities in Europe.

Steve Brown

San Diego Gulls Hockey Club

Communications Manager

(619) 359-4704 phone

(714) 323-0454 mobile

sbrown@sandiegogulls.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central