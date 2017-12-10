San Diego Gulls Rookies Note

News Release

Entering tonight's contest at Iowa, The San Diego Gulls lead the Pacific Division and rank third among AHL clubs in combined rookie games played this season. The Gulls have dressed eight rookie skaters this season that have combined for 22-4365 points (22 goals are 35 percent of San Diego's 62 goals this season). Only Rockford and Hartford have more combined rookie games played, but the Gulls play a 68-game scheduled, as do five other Pacific Division clubs, while the rest of the league players a 76-game schedule.

Currently 10 former Gulls players are on the Anaheim Ducks roster, the primary NHL affiliate of San Diego. The 10 players on Anaheim's roster have appeared in a combined 458 games with the Ducks the past two seasons, with nine having made their NHL debut and seven recording their first NHL point since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

Throughout the 2016-17 AHL regular season, 50 different players appeared in a game for San Diego, tied for the most players to appear in a game for a single team last season (also San Antonio). Of the 50 players, 14 rookies appeared in a combined 403 games and recorded a total 70-134204 points (70 goals were 32 percent of team's 217 goals).

