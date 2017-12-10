December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
Entering tonight's contest at Iowa, The San Diego Gulls lead the Pacific Division and rank third among AHL clubs in combined rookie games played this season. The Gulls have dressed eight rookie skaters this season that have combined for 22-4365 points (22 goals are 35 percent of San Diego's 62 goals this season). Only Rockford and Hartford have more combined rookie games played, but the Gulls play a 68-game scheduled, as do five other Pacific Division clubs, while the rest of the league players a 76-game schedule.
Currently 10 former Gulls players are on the Anaheim Ducks roster, the primary NHL affiliate of San Diego. The 10 players on Anaheim's roster have appeared in a combined 458 games with the Ducks the past two seasons, with nine having made their NHL debut and seven recording their first NHL point since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.
Throughout the 2016-17 AHL regular season, 50 different players appeared in a game for San Diego, tied for the most players to appear in a game for a single team last season (also San Antonio). Of the 50 players, 14 rookies appeared in a combined 403 games and recorded a total 70-134204 points (70 goals were 32 percent of team's 217 goals).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2017
- P-Bruins Soar Past Comets in OT for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- CHECKERS DEMOLISH DEVILS IN DOMINATING 7-1 WIN - Charlotte Checkers
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Rookies Note - San Diego Gulls
- Leighton Ices Monsters for Milestone 50th Shutout - Chicago Wolves
- MONSTERS BLANKED BY WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Seek Weekend Sweep of Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Kometa Brno - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Reign and Texas Stars Collide - Ontario Reign
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING TYLER BARNES TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Amerks this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Hold off Thunderbirds for 2-1 Win - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Still Sizzling Versus Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Cap Home Stand with Thrilling 5-4 Win over Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WOLVES' RALLY FALLS SHORT AT THE Q - Chicago Wolves
- KIVLENIEKS' 36 SAVES ANCHOR MONSTERS IN 3-2 WIN OVER WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Push Win Streak to Five After 4-3 Shootout over Hartford - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Burn Devils in 5-2 Comeback Victory - Syracuse Crunch
- Team earns third straight win, extends point streak to season-best five games - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Trade Spencer Abbott to Binghamton Devils in Exchange - San Diego Gulls