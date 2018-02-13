San Diego Gulls Recall Alex Dostie
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled left wing Alex Dostie from the Utah Grizzlies, San Diego's primary affiliate in the ECHL.
Dostie, 20 (4/13/97), has earned 2-6=8 points with four penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games with San Diego this season. The 5-10, 175-pound forward collected 2-3=5 points in five games with Utah. A native of Drummondville, Quebec, Dostie scored his first professional goal in his regular season debut on Oct. 14 vs. Texas.
Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Dostie collected 86-137=223 points with a +55 rating and 58 PIM in 233 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games with Gatineau and Charlottetown. He has also appeared in 34 career QMJHL Playoff games, earning 14-14=28 points with 23 PIM. Following the 2016-17 QMJHL Playoffs, Dostie made his professional debut with San Diego in Game 4 of the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on May 12 vs. San Jose.
