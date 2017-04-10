San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets On-Sale Tuesday, April 11

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's Calder Cup Playoffs tickets for San Diego's 2017 home games will go on sale to the public Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Full season ticket holders and 20-game mini-plan holders received exclusive access to a playoff ticket presale from April 5-9.

Individual game tickets (potential three home games) for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Valley View Casino Center start as low as $22 per seat (limit 8 tickets per person).

By placing a deposit on 2017-18 season tickets, fans receive the opportunity to purchase a 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs ticket strip for a discounted rate, guaranteeing the same seat for every Gulls home game throughout the postseason. Tickets may be purchased for Tuesday's on-sale through SanDiegoGulls.com, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at (619) 359-4730 or in person at the Valley View Casino Center Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Gulls Calder Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date.

