SAN DIEGO GULLS FORWARD KALLE KOSSILA NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Kalle Kossila has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 7, 2018.

Kossila recorded six assists and seven points in three games last week for the Gulls, who have now won 11 of their last 14 contests to climb into fourth place in the Pacific Division.

On Wednesday night, Kossila set a franchise record with four assists and tied the team mark with four points as San Diego earned a 4-3 victory at Texas. On Friday, he tallied a goal and an assist as the Gulls returned home and blanked San Jose, 5-0. And in Saturday's rematch with the Barracuda, Kossila notched another assist during San Diego's 3-2 victory. Six of Kossila's seven points last week came on the power play as the Gulls went 9-for-12 with the man advantage (75.0 percent) in the three games.

A second-year pro out of St. Cloud State University, Kossila leads the Gulls with 20 assists and 29 points in 21 contests this season, while adding one goal and one assist in 10 appearances with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. The 24-year-old native of Kauniainen, Finland, notched 14 goals and 34 assists in 65 games with San Diego as a rookie in 2016-17, and has totaled 25 goals and 56 assists for 81 points in 92 career regular-season AHL games. Kossila signed as a free agent with Anaheim on Mar. 30, 2016.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Kossila will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Gulls home game.

