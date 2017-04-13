San Diego Gulls First Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced

April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the 2017 Calder Cup Playoff First Round schedule between the San Diego Gulls and the Ontario Reign. This marks the second time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The two teams previously matched up in the Division Finals of the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, won by Ontario. The series will begin next Friday, Apr. 21 at Valley View Casino Center (7 p.m.) and follow a best-of-five, 1-1-1-1-1 format. The local radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.
Individual game tickets for the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Valley View Casino Center (three potential games) are still available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at (619) 359-4730 or in person at the Valley View Casino Center Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.
SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. ONTARIO REIGN FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE
Game Date Venue Time (PDT)
1 Friday, April 21 Valley View Casino Center 7 p.m.
2 Saturday, April 22 Citizens Business Bank Arena 7 p.m.
3 Friday, April 28 Valley View Casino Center 7 p.m.
4* Monday, May 1 Citizens Business Bank Arena 7 p.m.
5* Tuesday, May 2 Valley View Casino Center 7 p.m.
*If necessary
