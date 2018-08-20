San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change
August 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following date and time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2018-19 regular-season schedule:
- Saturday, Oct. 20 - game is now scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT
