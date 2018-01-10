San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Ondrej Kase and left wing Kevin Roy to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kase, 22 (11/8/95), earned 9-615 points with a +7 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 games with the Ducks this season. Kase established a career high in goals and matched his career best in points during his 27-game stint with Anaheim. Selected in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kase has collected 14-1630 points with a +6 rating and 22 PIM in 80 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 185-pound forward has appeared in 39 career AHL games with San Diego, recording 14-1226 points with a +10 rating.

Roy, 24 (5/20/93), collected 6-17 points with a +3 rating and six PIM in 25 games with Anaheim this season. Roy made his NHL debut on Nov. 9 vs. Vancouver and scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 15 vs. Boston. The 5-9, 170-pound forward began the season in San Diego, recording 4-711 points with two PIM in 10 games. Selected in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Roy has earned 20-3757 points with 18 PIM in 79 career AHL games with the Gulls.

