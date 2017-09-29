San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

San Diego Gulls

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Released from professional tryout: Nelson Armstrong - Defenseman Grant Besse - Left Wing Justin Hamonic - Defenseman Erik Higby - Left Wing Mitch Jones - Defenseman Brad Navin - Center Taylor Richart - Defenseman

San Diego now has 29 players remaining on its 2017 Training Camp roster - 18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central