San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Released from professional tryout: Nelson Armstrong - Defenseman Grant Besse - Left Wing Justin Hamonic - Defenseman Erik Higby - Left Wing Mitch Jones - Defenseman Brad Navin - Center Taylor Richart - Defenseman
San Diego now has 29 players remaining on its 2017 Training Camp roster - 18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
