San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Released from professional tryout: Nelson Armstrong - Defenseman Grant Besse - Left Wing Justin Hamonic - Defenseman Erik Higby - Left Wing Mitch Jones - Defenseman Brad Navin - Center Taylor Richart - Defenseman

San Diego now has 29 players remaining on its 2017 Training Camp roster - 18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

