San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move
February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled center Mitch Hults from the Utah Grizzlies, San Diego's primary affiliate in the ECHL.
Hults, 23 (11/13/94), recorded 2-57 points with 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in five games with Utah. The 6-2, 205-pound center collected 6-915 points with two PIM in 30 games with San Diego this season. Signed to a two-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Mar. 20, 2017, Hults has recorded 7-1219 points with two PIM in 36 career AHL contests with the Gulls. The Stoughton, Wisc. native also scored one goal (1-01) in two Calder Cup Playoff contests last season.
