December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman James Melindy from the Utah Grizzlies, San Diego's primary affiliate in the ECHL .
Melindy, 23 (12/11/93), has earned three assists (0-33) and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Grizzlies this season. The Goulds, Newfoundland native has gone scoreless with two PIM in two appearances for San Diego this season. The 6-3, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 54 career AHL games with San Diego and Portland (2012-15), registering 2-13 points with 69 penalty minutes (PIM).
Originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (88th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Melindy has recorded 11-4152 points and 459 PIM in 199 career ECHL contests.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2017
- P-Bruins Soar Past Comets in OT for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- CHECKERS DEMOLISH DEVILS IN DOMINATING 7-1 WIN - Charlotte Checkers
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Rookies Note - San Diego Gulls
- Leighton Ices Monsters for Milestone 50th Shutout - Chicago Wolves
- MONSTERS BLANKED BY WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Seek Weekend Sweep of Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Kometa Brno - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Reign and Texas Stars Collide - Ontario Reign
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING TYLER BARNES TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Amerks this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Hold off Thunderbirds for 2-1 Win - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Still Sizzling Versus Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Cap Home Stand with Thrilling 5-4 Win over Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WOLVES' RALLY FALLS SHORT AT THE Q - Chicago Wolves
- KIVLENIEKS' 36 SAVES ANCHOR MONSTERS IN 3-2 WIN OVER WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Push Win Streak to Five After 4-3 Shootout over Hartford - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Burn Devils in 5-2 Comeback Victory - Syracuse Crunch
- Team earns third straight win, extends point streak to season-best five games - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Trade Spencer Abbott to Binghamton Devils in Exchange - San Diego Gulls