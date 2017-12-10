San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman James Melindy from the Utah Grizzlies, San Diego's primary affiliate in the ECHL .

Melindy, 23 (12/11/93), has earned three assists (0-33) and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Grizzlies this season. The Goulds, Newfoundland native has gone scoreless with two PIM in two appearances for San Diego this season. The 6-3, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 54 career AHL games with San Diego and Portland (2012-15), registering 2-13 points with 69 penalty minutes (PIM).

Originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (88th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Melindy has recorded 11-4152 points and 459 PIM in 199 career ECHL contests.

