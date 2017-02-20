San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned goaltender Kevin Boyle to the Utah Grizzlies, San Diego's primary affiliate in the ECHL.

Boyle, 23 (5/30/92), earned a 5-3-3 record with a 2.33 goals-against average (GAA), a .919 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 11 appearances with San Diego this season. The 6-2, 200-pound goaltender ranks third in GAA, tied for third in SV% and tied for sixth in shutouts among AHL rookie goaltenders (minimum 11 games). The Manalapan, N.J. native has also posted a 4-4-1 record with a 3.28 GAA and .894 SV% in nine appearances with Utah this season.

