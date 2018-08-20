San Diego Gulls Announce 2018-19 Television Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and FOX 5 San Diego announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's local television schedule for the 2018-19 AHL season. Throughout the San Diego region, eight games will air live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers.

The eight-game television schedule begins with the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 12 when San Diego hosts the Tucson Roadrunners, and continues with additional games on Oct. 20 vs. the Bakersfield Condors, Nov. 21 vs. the Ontario Reign, Dec. 15 vs. the San Jose Barracuda, Jan. 21 at the Ontario Reign, Feb. 2 vs. the Iowa Wild, Mar. 9 vs. the Colorado Eagles and Mar. 23 vs. the Ontario Reign. The Jan 21 game will mark the first Gulls road telecast in club history.

Andy Zilch begins his first season as the Gulls' play-by-play announcer and will make his television debut in San Diego with the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 12. B.J. MacPherson opens his fourth season as the Gulls' color analyst, having called all 102 home games during the club's first three seasons. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League and International Hockey League from 1994-2001 and was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001 where he scored 137-208345 points and won four Taylor Cups with San Diego.

Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 San Diego Sports Anchor, returns to serve as host on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following each telecast. AJ Manderichio will join the broadcast team to serve as a reporter to offer in-game updates and reports throughout each telecast. Manderichio reported on his first Gulls telecast in 2017-18, and has served as the Anaheim Ducks Digital Content Producer the past five seasons. He manages the hockey club's social and digital presence in addition to hosting on-camera features for the team and Honda Center, the home of the Ducks and one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country.

From the production truck, Mike Levy will again produce each of the televised games this season. Levy is the current producer for Los Angeles Dodgers telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet LA, and previously served as the producer for Anaheim Ducks games on Fox Sports West, KDOC and KCAL for 20 years from 1996-2016. He also produced NHL games on NBC Sports regional networks, in addition to producing or directing games with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, LA Galaxy, Oakland Raiders and Pac-12 Network.

In 2017, FOX 5 San Diego televised the inaugural Gulls broadcast vs. the Bakersfield Condors at Valley View Casino Center on Feb. 12, 2017, the first television broadcast since the Gulls began play in San Diego. With the 2017 broadcast, the Gulls became the first Pacific Division club in the AHL to televise a game.

Below is a list of all Gulls televised games:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Friday, Oct. 12 Tucson 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 Bakersfield 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 Ontario 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15 San Jose 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21 @ Ontario* 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2 Ontario 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 9 Colorado 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 23 Ontario 7 p.m.

* Jan. 21 game will be televised at Citizens Business Bank Arena

About FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego is a Tribune Broadcasting station that serves San Diego viewers and advertisers with news, sports and entertainment programming. KSWB-TV is a FOX Network affiliate, the home of NFC and NFL football, Major League Baseball, NASCAR, San Diego Gulls hockey as well as popular FOX television shows.

