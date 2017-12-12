San Diego Defeats Iowa 4-3 in OT

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (11-8-5-0, 27 points) dropped their third consecutive overtime contest on Saturday night, falling 4-3 to the visiting San Diego Gulls (10-11-1-0, 21 points) in front of 6,922 fans at Wells Fargo Arena.

San Diego forward Ryan White scored the game-winning goal 1:27 into overtime to help the Gulls defeat the Wild. On the play, Wild goaltender Niklas Svedberg (30 saves) came out of his net to poke check the puck away from forward Giovanni Fiore, but the puck skid to the left side. White picked it up and shot it into Iowa's empty net, giving the Gulls a 4-3 victory.

Rookie forward Justin Kloos recorded a multi-point game with a goal and an assist for Iowa in the loss.

In a scoreless opening frame, the Gulls outshot the Wild 6-2. Iowa went 0-for-1 on the power play, while San Diego, who leads the league in power-play efficiency (23.8%), went 0-for-2.

Wild forward Mario Lucia opened the scoring at 5:44 of the middle frame with his second goal of the season, giving Iowa a 1-0 lead. On the play, Gulls goaltender Reto Berra tried to play the puck but overcorrected, and Lucia beat him near side from the left-wing circle.

About two minutes later, Sam Anas extended Iowa's lead to 2-0 by lifting the puck over the left-pad of Berra from in front of the Gulls net. Rookie defenseman Carson Soucy and rookie forward Justin Kloss each helped set up Anas' fourth goal of the season.

Gulls center Eric Fehr cut the deficit in half for the visitors at 9:58 of the period. From the crease, he backhanded forward Alex Dostie's rebound, beating Svedberg glove side to make it a 2-1 game. Forward Ryan White also added an assist on the even-strength goal.

Shots in the second period were in favor of Iowa 11-10.

One minute into the third period, Justin Kloos extended Iowa's lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal, beating Berra glove side from the slot. Veteran forwards Cal O'Reilly and Pat Cannone each assisted Kloos' sixth goal of the year.

At 9:25 of the frame, Fehr scored his second goal of the night, making it a 3-2 game. After a right-pad save by Svedberg, Fehr shot in the rebound, beating the Wild goaltender stick side. Forward Scott Sabourin and defenseman Steve Oleksy each added an assist on the goal.

Gulls forward Kalle Kossila tied the game 3-3 at 11:18 of the third period with his wrister from the slot that beat Svedberg glove side. The even-strength goal was set up by forwards Corey Tropp and Mitch Hults.

San Diego outshot Iowa 16-7 in the third period.

At 1:27 into overtime, Gulls forward Ryan White scored the game-winning goal to give the Gulls a 4-3 victory on the road.

I n 60 minutes of regulation hockey and 1:27 of overtime, the Gulls outshot the Wild 34-21. Iowa went 1-for-3 on the power play, while San Diego went 0-for-4.

The Wild hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5:00 p.m. for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Grinnell Mutual and benefiting Mercy.

ALEXI SPECTOR

Manager of Communications and Digital Marketing

Iowa Wild | American Hockey League

