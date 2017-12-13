San Diego 5 at Milwaukee 2

News Release

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena - (9-10-1-0, 19 points). San Diego opened a three-game stretch against Central Division opponents tonight with a 5-2 victory at the Milwaukee Admirals. The win marked the seventh consecutive victory against teams in the Central Division, while San Diego has also earned points in 16 of their last 17 road games (14-1-2-0) outside the state of California dating back to Dec. 29, 2016.

Kalle Kossila registered a career high three-point game (1-2=3), his 15th career multi-point game and third of the season. In nine games this season, Kossila has tallied 10 points (3-7=10). He also matched a career and season high with a +3 rating.

Rookie center Julius Nattinen earned his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and assists (1-1=2), and now has four points his last three contests (2-2=4).

Eric Fehr scored his third goal and tallied his first multi-point game of the season (1-1=2).

Spencer Abbott recorded his team-leading 14th assist of the season to extend his point streak to four games (1-4=5), tying his longest point streak of the season, set twice previously (last: Oct. 21-28 (2-4=6).

Sam Carrick scored his fourth goal of the season to extend his point streak to a season-high four games (1-3=4).

Andy Welinski collected his ninth power play assist of the season and 11th overall on Carrick\'s first period power play goal. Welinski is tied for fourth among AHL defenseman in scoring (6-11=17), and co-leads league blueliners in power play points (5-9=14).

Scott Sabourin earned a point for the second consecutive game (assist) and Ryan White earned his first assist for San Diego.

Reto Berra stopped 32-of-34 shots to pick up his second consecutive win and improve to 3-2-0 on the season. Berra has made 30-or-more saves in four of his five appearances this season.

POSTGAME QUOTES:

San Diego Gulls> Kalle Kossila, on getting the first goal: "The first goal is always big, especially this year. You just get energy from it and just feed off of it." On the strong start: "I think it was great. I think there are still some areas where we can get better, be stronger on the puck but overall it was better." On his goal: "Scott Sabourin made a great play there. All I had to was go to the net and put my stick down and it went in."

Head Coach Dallas Eakins, on the first period: "The first period was by far our best of the season. Throughout the game we made very few mistakes. To a man, from our goalie to our six D, and all four lines they were contributing in different ways." On Kalle Kossila: "Kalle is the poster boy on how you have to handle call-ups and how you have to handle demotions. He comes down, obviously not happy to be demoted, but fully he understands that he needs to be a difference maker on this team. Rather than dragging his lip and having a black cloud over his head, he comes in and gives us energy and plays an excellent game and it gets him in a great frame of mind. People were here watching. Our scouts are here evaluating our team tonight and he showed very well." On getting to the front of the net, "We thought we could get to their net. With the size of their D we thought we could get there. We talked about it before. We talked about scoring first and we went to the net and they allowed us to get there and you get rewarded when you get there."

