San Diego 3 at Ontario 4 (Shootout)

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Ontario Reign in a shootout, 4-3, in the club's first preseason game of 2017. The Gulls will host their first preseason contest on Saturday against the Tucson Roadrunners at Valley View Casino Center (7 p.m.).

Mitch Hults scored his first goal of the preseason at 8:14 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Hults, signed by the Anaheim Ducks to a two-year entry-level contract on Mar. 20, 2017, was assigned to San Diego earlier in the day. He 1-34 points in six games with San Diego last season, and added one goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs after completing his second season at Lake Superior State of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA).

Tyler Soy scored the Gulls' first goal at 10:41 of the first period, notching his first preseason goal and point. Soy, selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (205th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, spent last year with the Victoria Royals (WHL), scoring 25-3055 points in 44 games. He also appeared in two regular season contests with the Gulls following his junior season.

Right wing Kyle Thomas scored his first goal of the preseason with 11.9 seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Thomas signed a one-year contract with San Diego on Aug. 22, 2017. He spent last season with the Cleveland Monsters and Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL). He recorded 1-12 points in 12 contests with Cleveland and 27-4269 points in 58 games with Fort Wayne.

Angus Redmond appeared in his first career preseason game for the Gulls, stopping 18-of-20 shots in 40 minutes of action. Signed by Anaheim as a free agent on Mar. 31, 2017 following his first season at Michigan Tech of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Redmond led Michigan Tech to a WCHA championship and earned WCHA All-Rookie Team honors after posting a 22-10-5 record, 1.85 goals-against average (GAA), .917 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 38 games. He ranked third in the nation in GAA and tied for ninth in wins, which set a Michigan Tech record for wins by a freshman goaltender.

Goaltender Kevin Carr made his first preseason appearance for the Gulls, picking up shootout loss after stopping 24-of-25 shots in 25 minutes. Carr, who is on a professional tryout, spent last season with the Alaska Aces of the ECHL, earning an 18-23-3 record with one shutout, a 2.97 GAA and .903 SV% in 48 games.

Deven Sideroff, Taylor Richart, Nic Kerdiles, Just Hamonic and Greger Hanson each recorded assists for the Gulls.

