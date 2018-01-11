News Release

San Diego snapped the Chicago Wolves 14-game standings point streak with a 2-1 victory tonight at Valley View Casino Center. With the win, San Diego has four consecutive wins, and has won 10 of their last 12 contests (10-2-0-0) and 12 of their last 15 (12-3-0-0). The Gulls have also won five of their last six home games (5-1-0-0).

San Diego has won nine of its last 10 games against Central Division opponents (9-1-0-0), and have earned a 13-6-1-0 all-time record vs. Central Division opponents, including a 7-2-0 mark at home.

Reto Berra stopped 30-of-31 shots en route to his third straight win and eighth win of the season. In his three-game win streak Berra has posted a 1.33 goals-against average and .961 save percentage. Stefan Matteau's goal at 11:41 of the third period ended Berra's shutout streak of 130:46 dating back to Jan. 3 at Texas.

Kevin Roy scored his fifth goal of the season, the game-winning goal, in his first game with San Diego since Nov. 4 at Ontario. Roy was assigned by the Anaheim Ducks to San Diego yesterday following his first stint in the National Hockey League where he collected 6-17 points with a +3 rating in 25 games.

Sam Carrick opened the scoring at 9:58 of the second period with his eighth goal of the season. Carrick now has goals in three straight games (3-03), tying a career long for consecutive games with a goal and his longest goal streak since Mar. 5-10, 2017 (3-14).

