San Antonio\\"s Restrepo Named Goalkeeper of the Year

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced on Monday San Antonio FC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo had been voted the 2017 USL Goalkeeper of the Year after a standout season that saw the veteran goalkeeper lead the league in shutouts.

Restrepo received 50 percent of the vote to claim the award, with Orlando City B's Earl Edwards Jr. receiving 26 percent to finish second and FC Cincinnati's Mitch Hildebrandt earning 24 percent to finish third.

The 2017 USL Awards were voted on by team management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market. Voting was conducted following the conclusion of the 2017 USL regular season.

"It was great," said Restrepo of his season. "Obviously, I had a great team in front of me that completely helped me feel very comfortable and get me adjusted very quickly. A lot of credit goes to them, and I knew I had the backing of the coaches and I just took it game by game, minute by minute, and that's one thing I never take for granted."

Restrepo was a new arrival in San Antonio at the start of the 2017 USL season, bringing experience from both the Colombian and Venezuelan first divisions in addition to extensive experience in the United States. After SAFC starter Matt Cardone suffered an injury early in the season, Restrepo stepped in and quickly reached a high level, recording an eight-game shutout streak that helped maintain San Antonio's 14-game undefeated start to the season.

Restrepo led the USL with 12 shutouts and finished second in the league with a 0.80 goals-against average. His 76.4 save percentage was the highest of any goalkeeper to log more than 2,000 minutes in the 2017 regular season.

2017 USL Awards

Goalkeeper of the Year: Diego Restrepo

Coach of the Year: Announced November 20

Defender of the Year: Announced November 21

Rookie of the Year: Announced November 21

Most Valuable Player: Announced November 22

