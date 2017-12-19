San Antonio Wins Third Consecutive Game in 4-1 Fashion

News Release

Rampage Record Three Unanswered Goals In Third Period

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 17, 2017) - Chris Butler's shorthanded goal in the third period served as the game winner as the San Antonio Rampage (16-10-2-0) defeated the Rockford IceHogs (15-11-1-1) 4-1 on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio capitalized on a power play to open the scoring 8:19 into the first period when Andrew Agozzino found open space on a breakaway and fired a shot past netminder Jeff Glass. The remainder of the period went scoreless as the Silver Black took a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Andreas Martinsen tied the game 8:55 into the second stanza after finding a loose puck in the Rampage zone and sending it through the legs of goaltender Spencer Martin.

San Antonio regained the lead at the 7:28 mark of the final frame when Butler got open for a 2-on-1 breakaway and fired a shot into the back of the net for a shorthanded goal. Rocco Grimaldi extended the lead at 15:12 when he forced a Rockford turnover behind the net and shot it through the legs of Glass. Grimaldi scored his second of the game at 17:16 on an empty-net goal, securing a 4-1 victory for the Silver and Black.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Greer-Toninato-Thompson Butler-Siemens Martin

Agozzino-Belzile-Grimaldi Bigras-Mironov Husso

Ranford-Girard-Vogelhuber Warsofsky-Geertsen

Nantel-Musil-St. Amant

Up Next

The Silver and Black begin a three-game road trip when they take on the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Bell MTS Iceplex.


