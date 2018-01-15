San Antonio Splits Weekend Series with Milwaukee After 3-1 Victory

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - Defenseman Chris Butler's first-period power-play goal served as the game winner as the San Antonio Rampage (21-16-2-0) defeated the Milwaukee Admirals (20-14-4-0) 3-1 on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio got out to an early lead 3:51 into the opening period when Klim Kostin deflected Andrei Mironov's shot past netminder Juuse Saros. The Rampage extended their lead with 49 seconds remaining in the first after Tage Thompson delivered a centering pass to Butler who fired a one-timer from the blue line. Saros was screened on the play by Samuel Blais and Alex Belzile as Butler notched his career-high sixth goal of the season.

Milwaukee cut the lead to one after capitalizing on a power-play opportunity 15 minutes into the second frame when Bobby Butler's wrister went over the right shoulder of goaltender Ville Husso.

The Silver and Black held the Admirals scoreless in the third period as Husso turned away all 10 of Milwaukee's shots, while Dominic Toninato collected an empty-net goal in the final 75 seconds of regulation.

Tonight's Lines:

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders: Kostin-Belzile-Grimaldi Butler-Mironov Husso Blais-Girard-Thompson Geertsen-Graham Martin Joly-Toninato-Vogelhuber Siemens-Meloche Nantel-Musil-Ranford

Up Next: The Silver and Black continue their home stand on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when they take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

