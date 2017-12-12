San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime

News Release

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 2, 2017) - Forward Rocco Grimaldi landed the game-winning goal in overtime as the San Antonio Rampage (12-9-1-0) registered three unanswered goals to defeat the Iowa Wild (11-8-3-0) 4-3 in San Antonio\'s 13th annual Teddy Bear Toss Night at the AT&T Center. Grimaldi also landed his 75th AHL assist as he skated in his 150th game with the Silver and Black.

Iowa got out to an early lead 1:50 into the opening period when Gerald Mayhew redirected a shot from Colton Beck past Rampage goaltender Joe Cannata. San Antonio\'s Jordan Schmaltz sent the bears flying at the AT&T Center at 8:59 when he collected a loose puck and fired it past Iowa netminder Steve Michalek. Iowa regained the lead at the 15:24 mark when Joel Eriksson Ek hit a shot from the left faceoff circle, giving the Wild a 2-1 advantage heading into the first intermission.

Iowa extended its lead 4:04 into the second stanza when Pat Cannone\'s shot from the slot found the back of the cage for his ninth of the season. J.C. Beaudin started the Rampage rally at the 16:49 mark when he collected a rebound in front of Michalek and knocked it into the net for his first AHL goal.

Julien Nantel collected the game-tying goal 11:20 into the final frame after forcing a turnover at Iowa\'s blue line and firing a wrister into the net. The remainder of the period went scoreless as the game was forced into overtime. Grimaldi recorded the game winner 2:21 into the overtime period after he gathered a rebound and lit the lamp as the Silver and Black defeated the Wild 4-3 in overtime.

Tonight\'s Lines>

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Ranford-Agozzino-Thompson Butler-Schmaltz Cannata.

Grimaldi-Belzile-Petryk Bigras-Mironov Martin.

Nantel-Beaudin-Musil Warsofsky-Geertsen.

Kostin-Girard-Vogelhuber.

