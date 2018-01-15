News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that forwards J.C. Beaudin and Shawn St. Amant have been recalled from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Beaudin has tallied three points (1g/2a) in 13 appearances with the Silver and Black this season, while recording 18 points (7g/11a) in 19 games with the Eagles. The 2015 third-round draft pick (71st overall) spent the previous four seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL, tallying 215 points (77g/138a) in 195 games.

St. Amant has registered one goal in 10 games with the Rampage this season, while collecting eight points (2g/6a) in 11 games with the Eagles. The Le Gardeur, Quebec native, tallied eight points (3g/5a) in 28 games with San Antonio and 28 points (13g/15a) in 35 games with the Eagles during the 2016-17 campaign.

