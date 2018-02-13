San Antonio Recalls Forward J.C. Beaudin from Colorado Eagles
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 13, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that forward J.C. Beaudin has been recalled from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
Beaudin has recorded four points (1g/3a) in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, while collecting 25 points (7g/18a) in 27 games with the Eagles. The 2015 third-round draft pick (71st overall) spent the previous four seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL, tallying 215 points (77g/138a) in 195 games.
The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Silver and Black will play their next seven games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
