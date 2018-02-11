San Antonio Recalls Defenseman Nolan De Jong from Colorado Eagles
February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 11, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that defenseman Nolan De Jong has been recalled from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
De Jong has appeared in 43 games with the Eagles this season, recording six points (1g/5a) and 22 penalty minutes. The former 2013 seventh-round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild spent the previous four seasons with the University of Michigan, tallying 39 points (4g/35a) in 124 contests.
San Antonio continue its annual Rodeo Road Trip when they return to the ice for a contest against the Iowa Wild on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The Rampage will play their next eight games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
