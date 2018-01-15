San Antonio Reassigns Forward Thomas Frazee to Norfolk Admirals

January 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that forward Thomas Frazee has been reassigned to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).
Frazee opened the season with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), recording 15 points (5g/10a) in 12 appearances before being traded to the Admirals on Nov. 14. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has tallied eight points (2g/6a) in 16 contests with Norfolk.
The Silver and Black continue their home stand on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when they take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
