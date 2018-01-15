San Antonio Reassigns Forward Thomas Frazee to Norfolk Admirals

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that forward Thomas Frazee has been reassigned to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

Frazee opened the season with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), recording 15 points (5g/10a) in 12 appearances before being traded to the Admirals on Nov. 14. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has tallied eight points (2g/6a) in 16 contests with Norfolk.

