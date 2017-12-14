San Antonio Reassigns Defenseman Nicolas Meloche to Colorado Eagles

December 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 11, 2017) - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that defenseman Nicolas Meloche has been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
Meloche, 20, has appeared in 14 games with the Rampage this season, tallying four points (1g/3a) and 30 penalty minutes. The 2015 second-round draft pick registered 21 points (7g/14a) in 26 appearances with the Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL), and tallied 26 points (9g/17a) in 35 games with the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) during the 2016-17 season.
The Silver and Black continue their home stand when they take on the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59. In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
SARampage.com
Kyle Zawieja
Rampage Communications Manager
Spurs Sports & Entertainment
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, Texas 78219
O: (210)444-5734
C: (979)324-5628
