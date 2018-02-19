San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO (26-21-6-0) AT TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (28-15-2-1)

FRIDAY, FEB. 23 - 8:05 P.M. (CT) '- TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER The Silver and Black continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. This will be the ninth overall meeting between the two teams, with San Antonio coming out on top with a 4-1-3-0 record in the previous meetings. Netminder Ville Husso recorded a career-high 53 saves on Jan. 19 against the Roadrunners, helping the Rampage earn one point in a 2-1 overtime loss. Forward Samuel Blais has tallied one goal and one assist in two games against Tucson.

SAN ANTONIO (26-21-6-0) AT TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (28-15-2-1)

SATURDAY, FEB. 24 - 8:05 P.M. (CT) '- TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER San Antonio closes out the season series with the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. The Silver and Black have held the Roadrunners scoreless on the power play this season, stopping all nine of Tucson's opportunities. The Rampage have also held the Roadrunners to two-or-fewer goals in six of their last eight games, dating back to last season. Goaltenders Spencer Martin and Ville Husso have combined for a 1.95 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in two games against Tucson this season.

Overall Record: (26-21-6-0, 58 points)

October Record: (6-2-0-0, 12 points)

November Record:

(5-6-1-0, 11 points)

December Record:

(8-4-1-0, 17 points)

January Record: (4-5-2-0, 10 points)

February Record: (3-4-2-0, 8 points)

SHOTS FROM THE POINT

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: Rocco Grimaldi's third-period goal on Feb. 18 against the Rockford IceHogs moved the forward to fourth all-time on the Rampage points list, surpassing former Rampage forward Dave Spina (121p). Additionally, Grimaldi is one goal away from tying JoÃ«l Perrault for the third- most goals in club history and two games away from passing Garrett Wilson for the seventh-most games played. The 5-foot-6, 160-pound forward ranks in the Top 10 in franchise history in goals (4th), assists (7th), points (4th) and games played (8th).

RODEO ROAD TRIP LEADERS: Forward Reid Petryk leads the team with four goals through the first eight games of this year's Rodeo Road Trip, while David Warsofsky leads the team with six points. Warsofsky's three-game point streak from Feb. 9-12 is the longest point streak during the road trip this season. Defenseman Chris Bigras leads the team with the most multiple-point games during the trip (2), collecting one goal and three assists in those two contests.

Forward Reid Petryk recorded three goals in four games last week, including his first multiple-goal effort of the season in a 5-4 victory on Feb. 14 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The fifth-year pro also recorded his first shorthanded goal of the season on Feb. 17 against the Chicago Wolves, helping the Rampage to a 2-1 victory. Only two players on the active roster have recorded a multiple-goal game and a shorthanded goal this season, including the 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward. Through 190 career games with the Silver and Black and Lake Erie Monsters, Petryk has collected 77 points (35g/42a), including 64 points (31g/33a) in 153 contests with the Rampage.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Military Appreciation Night

March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The San Antonio Rampage will honor former military and active duty armed forces during their 15th annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Grunt Style, on Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves. Both the Rampage and Rampage Sled hockey team will wear military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game to benefit Operation Comfort and the sled hockey team. The Rampage have raised over $295,000 to benefit San Antonio's military community.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.