San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update

February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO (24-19-6-0) AT IOWA WILD (24-15-7-3)

MONDAY, FEB. 12 - 7 P.M. (CT) - WELLS FARGO ARENA

The Silver and Black continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a contest against the Iowa Wild on Monday, Feb. 12 at Wells Fargo Arena. San Antonio has gone 2-1-1-0 against the Wild this season, including a 4-3 victory on Dec. 2 at the AT&T Center. San Antonio held the Wild to a franchise-low 13 shots, while four different players recorded a goal the last time San Antonio played at Iowa.

SAN ANTONIO (24-19-6-0) AT MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS (25-20-4-0)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14 - 7 P.M. (CT) - UW-MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA

San Antonio concludes its season series with the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This will be the second meeting in four days between the two teams, with San Antonio earning a point in a 5-4 overtime loss on Saturday, Feb. 10. In that game, three different Rampage players recorded multiple-point nights, marking the eighth time this season where three or more players recorded multiple-points in the same night.

SAN ANTONIO (24-19-6-0) AT CHICAGO WOLVES (24-16-6-2)

SATURDAY, FEB. 17 - 7 P.M. (CT) - ALLSTATE ARENA

The Rampage travel to Chicago to take on the Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. San Antonio and Chicago will meet for a third time following the conclusion of the Rodeo Road Trip for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night on March 2. The Silver and Black won the lone game against the Wolves 2-1 on Nov. 11. In that game, Andrew Agozzino netted the game winner 75 seconds into the third period, while netminder Spencer Martin turned away 34 of the Wolves' 35 shots.

SAN ANTONIO (24-19-6-0) AT ROCKFORD ICEHOGS (25-20-3-3)

SUNDAY, FEB. 18 - 4 P.M. (CT) - BMO HARRIS BANK CENTER

The Silver and Black conclude the week with a Sunday matinee against the Rockford IceHogs on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Rampage have gone 3-1-0-0 against Rockford this season, outscoring the IceHogs 13-5 and stopping 17 of their 19 power-play opportunities. San Antonio tied a franchise record with four power-play goals on Nov. 10, securing a 6-0 victory over Rockford at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Overall Record: (24-19-6-0, 54 points)

October Record: (6-2-0-0, 12 points)

November Record: (5-6-1-0, 11 points)

December Record: (8-4-1-0, 17 points)

January Record: (4-5-2-0, 10 points)

February Record: (1-2-2-0, 4 points)

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)/SCORE

Feb. 3 at Texas L, 5-1

Feb. 7 at Rockford L, 3-1

Feb. 9 at Grand Rapids OTL, 4-3

Feb. 10 at Milwaukee OTL, 5-4

Feb. 12 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Rockford 4 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Tucson 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Tucson 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 27 at San Diego 9 p.m.

CAPS = HOME

ICE CHIPS: FELIX GIRARD - RAMPAGE FORWARD

Forward Felix Girard recorded three goals in three games last week, including his first multiple-goal night of the season on Feb. 10. Girard is the fourth member of the Rampage's active roster to record multiple-goals in one game and is the only player to appear in every game for the Silver and Black this season (49). The fourth-year pro from Quebec, Canada has recorded the third-most goals on the team (10) and has the highest plus/minus rating among the team's active forwards (+4). Before being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 13, 2017, Girard tallied 38 points (12g/26a) in 172 appearances with the Milwaukee Admirals.

American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2018

