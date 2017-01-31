San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: January 31

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





EXPRESS NEWS: Little player, big impact Rampage decidedly up-and-down so far in 2016-17

GREER REPRESENTS SA AT AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC: AHL All-Star Classic Greer Scores in Three-on-Three AHL All-Star Classic Hardest Shot Compeition- A.J. Greer 2nd Place AHL All-Star Classic Breakaway Relay- A.J. Greer Stopped A.J. Greer Represents San Antonio at AHL All-Star Classic

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST: Felix Girard Helps Rampage Kick-Start a Season-High Four-Game Win Streak

KSAT 12 NEWS: Grimaldi's Game Winner Leads Rampage to 500th Franchise Win Rampage Recap & Upcoming Schedule on Instant Replay A.J Greer with the Fancy Goal But Rampage Unable to Sweep Riegn Rampage on the Attack- J.T. Compher Feeds Grimaldi the Game Winner 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Benefits SAPA! In Overtime Thriller

KENS 5 NEWS: Catch the Ice Girls at the Rampage Game

KABB 29 NEWS: Get Your Tickets for Pink in the Rink Team Up Challenge and Rampage Help Out at the Humane Society

AVALANCHE.COM: Avalanche Farm Report: Jan. 24 Barrie, Bourque Placed On IR Avalanche Weekly Update - Jan. 24

FOX SPORTS: Colorado Avalanche: A Guide to Tanking Colorado Avalanche: How to Finish Out the Season

CBS SPORTS: Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Called up from minors

AHL.COM: AHL Hall of Fame Welcomes Class of 2017

SAN ANTONIO MAGAZINE: Pink in the Rink

DENVER POST: Frei: In first season of affiliation with Avs, Colorado Eagles plug along Avs Mailbag: NHL trade deadline, top draft prospects, training staff and more

MILE HIGH HOCKEY: From the Rampage Desk: Week 16 - Reign Rampage Game Thread: Rockford 1/25/17 Sunday Open Thread: All-Star Weekend From the Rampage Desk: Q&A - AT&T Center, Paul LaDue and Rampage's Young Ds

MILE HIGH SPORTS: Avalanche send Tyson Barrie and Rene Bourque to IR, recall Jim O'Brien

RAMPAGE CENTRAL: Rampage earn 500th franchise win in weekend split with Reign Preview: Rampage look to sweep weekend from Ontario

RUNNING WITH THE HEARD: RWtH Live: Winning Streaks are Good

BSN DENVER: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the Avalanche's past week The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with the Avalanche at the All-Star Break

AHL.COM: West Prevails in Skills Competition

BC INTURRUPTION: Eagles in the Pros 1/16-1/22: Miles Wood Earns New Jersey a Win Boston College Hockey Eagles in the Pros Midseason Report

MIAMI HERALD: Vincent Trocheck's star continues to rise as he joins NHL's best in L.A.

MISSISSAUGA.COM: Childhood dream comes true as Martin makes NHL debut with Colorado Martin makes NHL debut with Colorado Avalanche HERALD ZEITUNG: NB pooch wins cutest dog contest

REPORTER HERALD: Colorado Eagles assigned two from AHL's San Antonio, one recalled

AVALANCHE 101: Colorado Avalanche: Nikita Zadorov Showing Good Development

NIAGARA THIS WEEK: OHL this week

COLORADOAN: Belzile, Simpson reassigned to Colorado Eagles

NORMANGEE STAR: Avs shut down Varlamov for rest of season

MYSTATELINE.COM: IceHogs Road Trip Ends With Another Loss

SA RAMPAGE.COM: Photo & Video Gallery Reign Slip Past Rampage 4-3 Rampage Defeat Reign 5-4 in Overtime for 500th Win in Franchise History Rampage Blast IceHogs 6-2 San Antonio Rampage to Host 7th Annual Pink in the Rink Game Feb. 3rd Rampage Reassign Forward Alex Belzile and Goaltender Kent Simpson to Colorado Eagles Avalanche Reassign Forward Jim O'Brien and Goaltender Spencer Martin Top Shelf with Tony Uminski 1/25 Avalanche Recall Forward Jim O'Brien San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: Jan. 23 Postgame: J.T. Compher 1/28 Highlights: Rampage vs Reign 1/28 San Antonio Rampage 500th Franchise Win, 1/27/17 Highlights: Rampage vs Reign 1/27 Postgame: Rocco Grimaldi 1/27 Rampage Report 1/27: AJ Greer Team Up Challenge at the San Antonio Humane Society Highlights: Rampage vs Icehogs 1/25 Postgame: Coach Veilleux 1/25 Postgame: Rocco Grimaldi 1/25 Postgame: Matt Clark 1/25 Postgame: Troy Bourke 1/25

