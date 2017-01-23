San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: January 23

January 23, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





THIS WEEK'S GAMES Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. Rockford Ice Hogs AT&T Center, 7 p.m. (CT) The San Antonio Rampage conclude their two-game series against Rock- ford on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center. The Rampage have defeated the IceHogs 3-2 in overtime during each of their contests on Dec. 7 and Jan. 22. The teams will conclude their season series on Feb. 11 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Ontario Reign AT&T Center, 7:30 p.m. (CT) The Rampage continue their 10-game home stand with a back-to-back series against Ontario beginning on Friday night. This season, San Antonio has seen Ontario twice, registering a 1-1-0-0 record including a 4-2 loss inside the AT&T Center. Both teams are coming off of a two-game win streak, each seeing additional minutes in their last matchups.

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Ontario Reign AT&T Center, 7 p.m. (CT) The Rampage conclude their back-to-back series with Ontario on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. The two teams will not meet again until March 25- 26 when they conclude their season series at the Citizens Business Bank Arena. THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE 2016-17 SCHEDULE/RESULTS Rampage defenseman Mat Clark collected his first multiple-point night of the season after contributing two assists during the Jan. 21 contest against the Manitoba Moose. Clark, 26, has earned three points in 11 appearances with the Rampage since being assigned to San Antonio on Dec. 29. Last season, Clark notched eight points, including a goal and seven assists, in 60 games with the Rampage. ICE CHIPS: Mat Clark- Rampage Defenseman WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS MARTIN MAKES MOST OF NHL DEBUT: Goaltender Spencer Martin made his NHL debut Saturday night in the Avalanche's 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. The second-year pro stopped 27-of-30 Sharks shots on goal and earned a .900 save percentage in 61 minutes of ice time. Martin's fourth callup to the NHL serves as Colorado's 12th recall from San Antonio this season.

GRIMALDI GRABS GAME-WINNING GOAL: Rampage forward Rocco Grimaldi collected the game-winning goal in San Antonio's overtime victory against the Rock- ford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon. The goal served as his fifth in overtime in a Ram- page sweater, surpassing Joel Perrault's four during the 2008-09 season, for the most overtime goals in franchise history and the most game-winning goals for any Rampage scorer this season.

GIRARD GETS FIRST POINTS IN SAN ANTONIO: Forward Felix Girard tallied his first points, a goal and an assist, in a Rampage sweater during the Jan. 21 4-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose. Girard, 22, was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche from the Nashville Predators in a trade for Cody McLeod on Jan. 13. He spent the first part of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals where he recorded eight points, including three goals and five assists, in 35 games. SHOTS FROM THE POINT 2016-17 RAMPAGE LEADERBOARD Index Player No.

Goals

Rocco Grimaldi 14 Assists

A.J. Greer 18 Points

Rocco Grimaldi 30

A.J. Greer 30 Power Play Goals A.J. Greer 5 Goals Against Avg. Jeremy Smith 2.71

Save Percentage Jeremy Smtih .906 TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PCT GR 40 27 10 1 2 .713 ONT (1) 36 21 9 6 0 .667 TUC (2) 35 20 10 5 0 .643 MIL 40 23 13 2 2 .625 SJ (3) 34 19 11 1 3 .618 CHI 44 24 15 3 2 .602 SD (4) 34 18 12 2 2 .588 STK (5) 36 19 13 3 1 .583 TEX (6) 39 20 16 1 2 .551 CLE 38 18 16 1 3 .526 BAK (7) 35 15 15 4 1 .500 IA 43 19 19 4 1 .500 SA (8) 42 18 20 4 0 .476 CHA 42 18 21 3 0 .464 MB 40 16 19 3 2 .463 RFD 42 14 21 4 3 .417 UPCOMING EVENTS Pink in the Rink February 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Rampage will celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise awareness for breast health during their seventh annual Pink in the Rink game, benefitting Susan G. Komen, on Feb. 3. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest. For a sev- enth-straight year, the game will be played on pink ice and the Rampage will wear special black-and-pink jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game to benefit Susan G. Komen. Annually the biggest game of the year for the Rampage, the San Antonio community continues to rally around this event and has helped the Rampage raise more than $210,000 for breast cancer awareness and research efforts to date.

- Denotes Pacific Division Standing Top four teams in each division goes to playoffs AVALANCHE.COM: Avalanche Farm Report: Jan. 17

Avalanche Weekly Update - Jan. 17

NHL.COM: AHL Notebook: Midseason review

MYSA.COM 23 fun things to do in San Antonio this weekend (Jan. 20-22)

KSAT 12: Rampage to Host a Different Kind of Fan During 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Game

KENS 5: Local Shelters Will Have Adoptable Pups at Sunday's Rampage Game

PHOTOS: Rampage vs. Manitoba Moose

WOAI 4: Find a Best Friend on the Ice This Sunday

Pucks & Paws Game to Benefit SAPA

KABB 29: Rampage Host 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Game Sunday

Fans Can Adopt a Dog at the AT&T Center Jan. 22

Dogs and Their Owners Can Take in a Rampage Game Togeth- er This Weekend

SAN ANTONIO MAGAZINE: Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend: Jan. 19-22

DENVER POST: Jared Bednar to Avalanche goalie Spencer Martin: Have some fun, kid

MILE HIGH HOCKEY: From the Rampage Desk: Week 15 - Nosedive

MILE HIGH SPORTS: Ailing groin will send goaltender Semyon Varlamov back to the shelf

RAMPAGE CENTRAL: Grimaldi's goal lifts Rampage to second straight win

Rampage can't find offense in loss to Moose

BSN DENVER: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly swirling around the Avalanche

BC INTURRUPTION: Eagles in the Pros 1/9-1/15: Cam Atkinson Continues to Lead Columbus to Victory

ROCKFORD ADVOCATE: AHL: IceHogs fall short in OT

ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR: AHL: Rockford IceHogs fall in overtime

MY TOBA: Manitoba Moose Can't Get A Streak Going

Manitoba's Comrie shuts out Rampage

THE CANADIAN PRESS: San Antonio Rampage beat Manitoba Moose 4-2, snap winless skid at six games

CJOB AM 680: Manitoba Moose go big in Texas

HERALD SPORTS: San Antonio Rampage beat Manitoba Moose 4-2, snap winless skid at six games

SA RAMPAGE.COM: Photo & Video Gallery

Rampage Recall Defenseman Mason Geertsen from Colorado Eagles

Rampage Outlast IceHogs 3-2 in Overtime

Rampage Topple Moose 4-2

San Antonio Rampage to Host 7th Annual Pink in the Rink Game Feb. 3rd

Moose Blank Rampage 2-0

Rampage to Host 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Game Presented by Raising Cane's on Sunday, Jan. 22

Top Shelf with Tony Uminski 1/19

Avalanche Recall Goaltender Spencer Martin

San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: Jan. 17

Bandit Takes a Ride

Simba Cam at Pucks and Paws

Puppy Races at Pucks and Paws

Rampage Pucks and Paws Game 2017

Postgame: Coach Veilleux 1/22

Postgame: Jim O'Brien 1/22

Postgame: Kent Simpson 1/22

Rampage v. Rockford, 1/22 Highlights

Postgame: Felix Girard 1/21

Postgame: AJ Greer 1/21

Rampage v. Manitoba, 1/21

Postgame: Coach Veilleux 1/21

Highlights: Rampage vs Moose 1/20

Postgame: Jeremy Smith 1/20

Rampage Report 1/19: Felix Girard

Sergei Meets Copper

MARTIN MAKES DEBUT: Spencer Martin to make NHL debut when Avalanche face the Sharks

Spencer Martin to Make NHL Debut against Sharks

Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov to miss next two weeks with groin injury

Martin To Make NHL Debut

Martin Gets Another Start Against Sharks

MHH Podcast: Spencer Martin! (1/21/17)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.