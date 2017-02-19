San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: February 20

Overall Record:

(21-27-4-1, 47 points)

October 2016

(3-5-0-0, 6 points) November 2016

(5-5-1-0, 11 points) December 2016

(7-5-1-0, 15 points) January 2017

(5-6-2-0, 12 points) February 2017

(1-6-0-1, 3 points) March 2017

April 2017

DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME (CT) Feb. 15 @Milwaukee L (5-1) Feb. 17 @Grand Rapids L (5-1) Feb. 18 @Grand Rapids L (6-0) Feb. 25 @Manitoba 7:00 p.m. Feb. 26 @Manitoba 2:00 p.m. Mar. 3 Grand Rapids 7:30 p.m. Mar. 5 Texas 3:00 p.m. Mar. 7 Grand Rapids 7:00 p.m. Day Date Time (CT) Location Monday February 20

OFF Tuesday February 21 10:15 a.m. Practice @ Northwoods Wednesday February 22 10:15 a.m. Practice @ Northwoods

Thursday February 23 10:15 a.m. Practice @ Northwoods Friday February 24

Travel Day Saturday February 25 7 p.m. @Manitoba Sunday February 26 2 p.m. @Manitoba

*All pregame skates take place at the AT&T Center. Practices are only open to the public at the Ice Center at Northwoods. Please call Kyle Zawieja at 210.444.5734 to confirm locations & times. THIS WEEK'S GAMES Saturday, Feb. 25 at Manitoba Moose MTS Iceplex, 7 p.m. (CT) After one week off, the Rampage conclude the Rodeo Road Trip with a back-to-back series against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday and Sunday nights at MTS Iceplex. San Antonio and Manitoba are tied 1-1 in this sea- son's series. Felix Girard and Mat Clark lead the Rampage in scoring against the Moose, each tallying two points. Girard also played against the Moose with the Milwaukee Admirals in a 4-3 overtime loss on Nov. 26, 2016.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at Manitoba Moose MTS Iceplex, 2 p.m. (CT) The Rampage finish the Rodeo Road Trip and season series against Manitoba on Sunday afternoon at MTS Iceplex. In the last ten games, the Rampage and Moose each have a 2-7-0-1 record. Manitoba is one of four teams in the league to have single-digit wins at home, tying Utica and Springfield with nine and leading Hartford who has eight. San Antonio is 11 -16-0-1 on the road this season. THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE 2016-17 SCHEDULE/RESULTS Rampage forward Troy Bourke netted San Antonio's lone goal during the Feb. 17 matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins. In the last 11 games, Bourke has contributed five points, including two goals and three assists.

The Edmonton, Alta. native has tallied three multiple-point games this season, including a two-point game during the Jan. 25 6-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs. He is tied for the sixth most points among Ram- page scorers, matching Jim O'Brien with 18 this season. ICE CHIPS: Troy Bourke- Rampage Forward WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS GIRARD TIES FRANCHISE'S SECOND-BEST POINT STREAK: After collecting his sixth goal of the season during the Feb. 15 game against the Admirals, Felix Girard extended his point streak to a career-high nine games, setting a new season high for the longest point streak for a Rampage player this year. The streak matches the second-longest point streak in franchise history, tying Mikko Rantanen (15-16), Mark Mancari (14-15), Matt Cullen (11-12), and Joel Perrault (08-09).

CHECK-IN WITH COLORADO: Former Rampage forward Mikko Rantanen netted the game winner with 37 seconds remaining in overtime during Colorado's Feb. 17 2- 1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes to end a five-game losing streak. In the last 12 games, Rantanen has contributed 10 points, including his first NHL hat trick on Feb. 7 vs. Montreal Canadiens. The second-year pro has contributed 28 points, including 13 goals and 15 assists, in 52 games and ranks third among Avalanche scorers. Goal- tender Jeremy Smith made his NHL debut on Feb. 14 in the Avs' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The eight-year pro registered a goals-against average of 3.10 and a .925 saves percentage.

NUNN NETS 200TH PROFESSIONAL ASSIST: Rampage forward Garry Nunn cashed in the 200th assist of his professional career on Friday, Feb. 17. The eight- year pro has contributed 15 points, including eight goals and seven assists, in 38 games with the Rampage this season. SHOTS FROM THE POINT 2016-17 RAMPAGE LEADERBOARD Index Player No.

Goals

Rocco Grimaldi 20 Assists

A.J. Greer 21 Points

Rocco Grimaldi 37 Power Play Goals A.J. Greer 5 Goals Against Avg. Spencer Martin 3.03

Save Percentage Spencer Martin .902 TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PCT SJ (1) 45 30 11 1 3 .711 GR 51 34 14 1 2 .696 SD (2) 46 28 14 2 2 .652 ONT (3) 47 26 13 8 0 .638 MIL 52 30 17 3 2 .625 CHI 54 30 17 4 3 .620 TUC (4) 45 22 18 5 0 .544 CLE 50 24 20 2 4 .540 TEX (5) 48 24 21 1 2 .531 IA 54 25 22 5 2 .528 BAK (6) 46 20 20 5 1 .500 CHA 51 23 24 4 0 .490 STK (7) 45 19 21 4 1 .478 RFD 54 19 24 8 3 .454 SA (8) 53 21 27 4 1 .443 MB 51 19 26 3 3 .431 UPCOMING EVENTS Team Up Challenge Rodeo Event San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Grounds February 22 at 2 p.m. During a short break in the Rodeo Road Trip, Rampage players will team up with students from Pat Neff Middle School to visit different exhibits at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to learn about the importance of conserv- ing the environment and how our actions and different animals can impact our ecosystem. The students have been working to create and implement a school-wide recycling program as well as a school habitat and ecosys- tem.

- Denotes Pacific Division Standing Top four teams in each division goes to playoffs

