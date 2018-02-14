San Antonio Outlasts Milwaukee in 5-4 Shootout

MILWAUKEE, WI (Feb. 14, 2018) - Forward Brendan Ranford beat goaltender Anders Lindback in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the San Antonio Rampage (25-20-6-0) over the Milwaukee Admirals (25-20-4-1) 5-4 on Wednesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee struck first with a shorthanded goal at 15:10 of the opening period after Petter Granberg beat netminder Spencer Martin with a wrist shot from the right point.

The Silver and Black capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 1:41 of the second stanza when Nicolas Meloche sent a slapshot that ricocheted off Lindback's glove and into the net. San Antonio took the lead over three minutes later after Felix Girard delivered a centering pass to Ranford who found Reid Petryk on a backdoor cut for his fourth of the season at 4:44. The Rampage recorded their third goal of the period at 10:21 when Julien Nantel's shot attempt was kicked out to the slot where Shawn St. Amant fired the puck into the back of the cage. The Admirals cut into the lead 94 seconds later after Frederick Gaudreau forced a turnover at the Rampage blueline and beat Martin with a backhander.

Gaudreau tallied his second of the night 35 seconds into the final frame after one timing a pass from Emil Pettersson from the left point. The Admirals took the lead less than two minutes later when Frederic Allard hit Antony Richard with a backdoor pass, allowing the forward to tap the puck past Martin at 2:09. The Silver and Black evened the game at four and forced overtime after J.C. Beaudin connected with Petryk who fired a wrister from the slot past Lindback for his second of the night at 11:36.

The game was decided in a shootout after both teams failed to record the game winner in the extra period. Martin turned away all five of Milwaukee's shooters, as Ranford netted the lone goal of the shootout to secure a 5-4 victory for San Antonio.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Ranford-Agozzino-Thompson Warsofsky -Mironov Martin

Blais-Beaudin-Petryk Bigras-Meloche Husso

Shaw-Girard-Vogelhuber Geertsen-Graham

Nantel-Musil-St. Amant

Up Next

San Antonio continues its annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Saturday's game will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest and live streamed on Fox Sports Go.? The Rampage will play their next six games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

