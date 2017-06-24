San Antonio FC Unbeaten Run Ends at 14 Matches with 1-0 loss

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - San Antonio FC fell 0-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night, marking the club's first loss of the season and ending the their 14-game unbeaten start in the USL.

"We have to respond after tonight," SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. "I'm proud of the players, their performance was strong. There were instances in the game that made it difficult but you can't be more proud of the players. They kept working until the final whistle to get a tying goal but unfortunately we were unable to find it."

The Switchbacks scored the lone goal of the match just before the halftime break when Sean McFarlane found the end of the set piece and headed it past Diego Restrepo to earn the 1-0 lead, marking the first time SAFC trailed in a match since the first encounter between the two clubs at Toyota Field on April 7.

SAFC came close to equalizing on a handful of occasions, including an attempt by midfielder Kris Tyrpak that was denied by the woodwork in the 83rd minute.

San Antonio FC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo was shown a red card in the 77th minute after a making a hard tackle in an attempt to break down a breakaway by the Switchbacks. The red card marks the second for the Alamo City club this season and third in franchise history.

Goalkeeper Lee Johnston made his USL debut shortly thereafter, substituting forward Aly Has-san to step in goal for the ejected Restrepo. Johnston made his first appearance for the club in U.S Open Cup play against the Houston Dutch Lions on May 17 after joining the club prior to its 2016 inaugural season.

San Antonio FC will return to action on July 1 as it visits Sacramento Republic FC. The club will then return to Toyota Field for its first international friendly in club history as it hosts Club Santos Laguna of the Liga MX on July 8.

Scoring Summary: Switchbacks FC: 1-0, Sean McFarlane (Mastanabal Kacher assist) 45'

Disciplinary Summary: Switchbacks FC: Yellow Card (Josh Suggs 41') Switchbacks FC: Yellow Card (Kevaughn Frater 56') SAFC: Red Card (Diego Restrepo 77')

