San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Devin Vega

January 26, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - San Antonio FC News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX (Jan. 26, 2017) - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder and San Antonio native Devin Vega for the upcoming 2017 USL season pending league and federation approval, the club announced today.

Vega joins SAFC from the prestigious FC Dallas (MLS) Academy where he has played since the beginning of the 2015 season, scoring 14 goals in 39 official Developmental Academy appearances and winning the 2016 U-17/18 championship. Born and raised in the Alamo City, the signing marks Vega's first professional contract.

"We would like to thank FC Dallas for their help in this process, allowing Devin to join us at SAFC," said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell. "Devin is a player with good potential who is hungry for first team soccer. He will be tested every day and we look forward to seeing the hometown player develop."

Vega became the first San Antonio native since the turn of the century to represent the Unites States at the U-17 level when he played in the 2014 Aegean Cup in Turkey. Along with the likes of U.S. international Christian Pulisic, Vega helped lead the United States to a first-place finish in his first international tournament. The former FC Dallas product also received his first call-up to the U.S. Soccer U-19 squad in October of 2016.

Prior to joining the FC Dallas Academy, the midfielder spent time at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. starting at just 14-years-old after being selected to the U.S. Soccer Federation's U-17 residency program. The 18-year-old also played in the now-defunct San Antonio Scorpions Academy prior to his time in Bradenton.

"It's a good feeling coming back home after being gone for a while to join such a great club," said Vega. "I think it's going to be a really good experience coming here and helping the team out, and continuing to develop as a player. I'm really proud of this and excited to get started."

Vega joins Kevyn McFarlane, Pecka, Billy Forbes, Akwafei Ajeakwa, Kris Tyrpak, Cyprian Hedrick and Ben Newnam as new faces on the San Antonio FC roster this season in addition to the 11 returning players from last year.

San Antonio FC is currently prepping for its second season in the USL, which is scheduled to kick off in the spring. Fans interested in season tickets can contact the SAFC sales office at 210-444-5MLS or visit SanAntonioFC.com.

Supporters can follow the club by liking San Antonio FC on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@SanAntonioFC), Instagram (@sanantoniofc) and Snapchat (SanAntonioFC).

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), San Antonio Stars (WNBA), Austin Spurs (NBA Development League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.