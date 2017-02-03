San Antonio FC Signs Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

February 3, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - San Antonio FC News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX- San Antonio FC has signed defender Sebastien Ibeagha for the upcoming 2017 USL season pending league and federation approval, the club announced today.

Ibeagha joins SAFC from the Houston Dynamo (MLS) where he started with the club's academy program. Over the course of last season, Ibeagha spent time on loan to RGV FC (USL) and Rayo OKC (NASL) where he appeared in 24 total matches between the two clubs, scoring two goals in 2,013 minutes played. After joining Rayo OKC in July, Ibeagha helped lead the club to the 2016 NASL Playoffs, following a fourth-place league finish.

"Sebastien is a very strong and athletic center back," said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell. "I had the chance to watch him in college and more recently when he played in the USL and NASL on loan from the Houston Dynamo last season. He will be competing for a starting spot from day one and we are excited to have him arrive for preseason."

After moving to the United States from Nigeria, Ibeagha joined the Houston Dynamo Academy where he spent two years, being named the Dynamo's Academy Player of the Year in 2009. Following his time with the Dynamo academy, the 25-year-old attended Duke University and played soccer for four years from 2010-13, being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defender of the Year in 2012 and first team All-ACC in his junior and senior seasons.

Following his career at Duke, Ibeagha signed with Danish club Horsens, making 17 appearances and playing 1,530 minutes with the club. While with Horsens, Ibeagha spent time on loan to Danish club Fredericia and Icelandic side Fram Reykjavik where he made a combined 35 appearances, totaling 3,150 minutes and scoring two goals from 2014-15.

"First and foremost, I am truly happy to sign with San Antonio FC and beyond excited to get preseason underway," said Ibeagha. "I'm looking forward to working with Darren Powell and the rest of the SAFC staff, and helping push this club towards a USL championship."

Ibeagha has also represented the United States at the U-20, and U-15 level, participating in the 2011 CONCACAF U-20 Championship where the U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals.

With the signing of Ibeagha, the current San Antonio roster stands at 21 as the club prepares to begin training camp this month.

San Antonio FC is currently prepping for its second season in the USL, which is scheduled to kick off on March 26 at RGV FC before the club returns to Toyota Field for its home opener on April 1 vs. LA Galaxy II at 7:30 p.m. Fans interested in season tickets can contact the SAFC sales office at 210-444-5MLS or visit SanAntonioFC.com.

Supporters can follow the club by liking San Antonio FC on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@SanAntonioFC), Instagram (@sanantoniofc) and Snapchat (SanAntonioFC).

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.