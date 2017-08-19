News Release

SAN ANTONIO FC PLAYS TO 0-0 DRAW WITH OKC ENERGY FC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (Aug. 19, 2017) - San Antonio FC and OKC Energy FC tied 0-0 at Taft Stadium on Saturday night, marking the third draw between the two clubs in their third and final matchup of the USL regular season as well as their fifth draw in six encounters overall.

"OKC is a very tough place to play," SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. "The guys worked extremely hard to earn the point and earning a clean sheet on the road is a positive. Now our job is to prepare for a quick turnaround to play at home in front of our supporters, and we look forward to being home on Wednesday evening."

SAFC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season and 12th overall for the team, making three saves along the way. Restrepo is currently in the lead for the USL Golden Glove with a 0.62 goals against average and is tied for the most clean sheets in the league.

Midfielder Omar Gordon made his club debut for the Silver and Black. Gordon started and played 90 minutes after signing with the Alamo City club on August 17. The Jamaica native recorded one shot on the night and completed 69 percent of his passes.

San Antonio FC is now 11-2-9 this season. The club will return to action on Wednesday, August 23 as they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Toyota Field, and will then host Portland Timbers 2 just three days later on Saturday, August 26.

Disciplinary Summary: OKC: Yellow Card (Sam Fink 54')

Attendance: 4,578

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Diego Restrepo; D: Shawn Chin, Cyprian Hedrick, Sebasiten Ibeagha, Stephen McCarthy, Greg Cochrane; M: Pecka (Maxi Rodriguez 73'), Michael Reed, Billy Forbes, Omar Gordon; F: Cesar Elizondo (Kris Tyrpak 67')

Substitutions Not Used: Lee Johnston, Connor Presley, AJ Ajeakwa, Mark O'Ojong, Victor Araujo

Postgame Notes:

* San Antonio FC tied OKC Energy FC for the third time this season, and fifth time in six overall matches with the Energy since the start of the 2016 season...SAFC is now 11-2-9 on the season, sitting in second place in the USL West on 42 points

* San Antonio held its 12th clean sheet of the season, which still ranks first in the USL...goalkeeper Diego Restrepo earned his ninth shutout between the pipes, which is tied for first in the league

* SAFC drew their sixth match in their last 11 games, and third against OKC...the ninth draw for the club this year officially surpasses San Antonio's eight ties from the 2016 USL season

* SAFC midfielder Michael Reed was named the SWBC Man of the Match, completing 85.7 percent of his passes, recording two shots, and adding two tackles and one interception

* San Antonio FC midfielder Omar Gordon made his debut for the club, starting and playing 90 minutes...Gordon recorded one shot and three key passes in the match

