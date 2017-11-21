SAN ANTONIO FC GOALKEEPER DIEGO RESTREPO NAMED USL GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

News Release

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo was named USL Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced today. Restrepo is the first SAFC player to earn a USL Award in franchise history, adding to his 2017 USL All-League First Team selection after leading the team to the best defensive record in the league during the regular season.

"As a club, we are really pleased that Diego has been recognized as the Goalkeeper of the Year," said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell. "He was the last line of our team defense in which all the players contributed to this year. Diego brought 100 percent effort in training & his game performances showed that in how he earned this award."

Restrepo recorded 12 clean sheets during the USL season, posting the most by an individual goalkeeper and falling just one short of the USL all-time record, which was set by goalkeeper Brandon Miller in 2015 while with the Rochester Rhinos. The individual tally led SAFC to a collective league-leading 15 shutouts. Restrepo also led SAFC to record the fewest losses in the USL (four) and the fewest goals conceded in the league (24).

"I'm extremely humbled by this award, and I'm thankful to everyone who helped make this a reality," Restrepo said. "I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and the front office for always pushing me to be better. This award is the result of the hard work done by everyone at SAFC. I also want to thank the fans for always being there for us and having our back."

The Venezuela native recorded 69 saves during the regular season, posting a 76.7 save success rate and finishing runner-up in the race for the USL Golden Glove award with a 0.80 goals against average. Restrepo only conceded multiple goals in a single match on four of his 27 appearances for the Silver and Black, and recorded a season-high six saves on September 9 at LA Galaxy II.

Restrepo's performances earned him USL All-League First Team honors on November 8. The goalkeeper also earned USL Team of the Week honors on two occasions during the 2017 campaign, as well as one mention on the Team of the Week Bench.

Restrepo helped the Alamo City club record the second-longest shutout streak in USL history, going 672 minutes without conceding a goal from April 28 to June 17. The Venezuela native also featured in 120 minutes of play in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Tulsa Roughnecks FC, recording a shutout before the team's elimination from the competition on penalty kicks.

San Antonio FC concluded the 2017 USL regular season with a 17-4-11 record, finishing second in the USL Western Conference standings and earning their first playoff berth in club history. SAFC advanced to the Western Conference semifinals before being eliminated by OKC Energy FC on penalty kicks.

