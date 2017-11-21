SAN ANTONIO FC DEFENDER SEBASTIEN IBEAGHA NAMED USL DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

November 21, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - San Antonio FC
News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha was named USL Defender of the Year, the league announced today. The award marks Ibeagha's second league recognition following the 2017 season, adding to his inclusion in the USL All-League First Team after helping SAFC post the best defensive record in the league.
"We are honored as a club to have two individual awards in as many days," said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell. "Sebastien had some stand out performances this year and played an important role in our team's defensive shape. He was able to come up with some big plays to help the team throughout the year."
Ibeagha led the USL in clearances (190) during the regular season, and ranked second in minutes played (2,700) for SAFC. The center-back led the Silver and Black in several defensive categories, including clearances, aerial duels won (61.4 percent), interceptions (55) and blocks (20). He also helped SAFC record the fewest losses in the USL (four) while posting a league-high 15 clean sheets and conceding a league-low 24 goals.
"It's truly an honor to win this award, but I would be remiss if I failed to mention how big of a role the entire team played in this accomplishment," Ibeagha said. "We had a great group this season, and without them we would not have had such a great defensive record. I want to thank the USL for giving me this award, and I'm honored to be among the other finalists who had great seasons."
Ibeagha recorded the second-most appearances on the team, featuring in 30 regular season matches. The former Houston Dynamo academy standout played a key role in helping the Alamo City club record the second-longest shutout streak in USL history, going 672 minutes without conceding a goal from April 28 to June 17. In addition, the defender helped SAFC record the fourth-longest unbeaten start to a season in USL history, going 14 matches without recording a loss.
His performances during the 2017 season earned him USL All-League First Team honors on November 8, while he also earned USL Team of the Week honors in the opening week of the 2017 campaign, before being nominated for USL Player of the Month for the month of May.
Ibeagha made one appearance for SAFC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, featuring in 120 minutes of play in the third round of the tournament against Tulsa Roughnecks FC, during which he helped the team record a shutout before its elimination from the competition on penalty kicks. During the team's first-ever USL Playoffs run, the defender recorded 15 clearances, two blocks, and one interception in 210 minutes played.
The 25-year-old is honored alongside teammate Diego Restrepo who was named the USL Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday. Ibeagha originally joined SAFC prior to the 2017 season after spending the previous year on-loan at both Rayo OKC (NASL) and RGV FC (USL) from the Dynamo.
San Antonio FC concluded the 2017 USL regular season with a 17-4-11 record, finishing second in the USL Western Conference standings and earning their first playoff berth in club history. SAFC advanced to the Western Conference semifinals before being eliminated by OKC Energy FC on penalty kicks.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from November 21, 2017
- FC CINCINNATI ADDS SEYMORE, VILLAGE, CICERONE - FC Cincinnati
- Utah Youth Soccer Association Joins PDL - USL
- SAN ANTONIO FC DEFENDER SEBASTIEN IBEAGHA NAMED USL DEFENDER OF THE YEAR - San Antonio FC
- Played key role in back line as San Antonio recorded league-high 15 shutouts - USL
- Played key role in back line as San Antonio recorded league-high 15 shutouts - USL
- Played key role in back line as San Antonio recorded league-high 15 shutouts - USL
- FC CINCINNATI ADDS NASL CHAMP TYLER GIBSON - FC Cincinnati
- FC CINCINNATI ADDS NASL CHAMP TYLER GIBSON - FC Cincinnati
- FOX21's SOCO CW to Broadcast Switchbacks FC Home Games on Local Television - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Orlando City B Head Coach Anthony Pulis Departs for Saint Louis FC - Orlando City B
- Jeff Berding Statement On Teleconference Call Between Major League Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Briggs Wins 2017 USL Coach of the Year - Real Monarchs SLC
- Real Monarchs' Briggs Named Coach of the Year - USL
- Restrepo Led SAFC to Best Defensive Record and Most Shutouts in USL - San Antonio FC
- San Antonio's Restrepo Named Goalkeeper of the Year - USL
- SAN ANTONIO FC GOALKEEPER DIEGO RESTREPO NAMED USL GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR - San Antonio FC
- Head Coach James O'Connor to Address Media at End of Season - Louisville City FC
- FC CINCINNATI CONTINUES TO TIGHTEN UP DEFENSE WITH LASSO - FC Cincinnati