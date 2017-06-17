San Antonio FC Defeats Roughnecks FC

News Release

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio FC earned a 3-1 win against Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Toyota Field on Saturday night. A brace from Kris Tyrpak and a goal from Devin Vega secured the hosts three points in front of 7,376 fans.

"I thought tonight was an interesting game," SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. "It took some time to see what both teams were doing and I thought we played very well early on in the game. We got a fantastic start by scoring in the first five minutes, it put us on the front foot and that's where we wanted to be."

SAFC opened the scoring early in the match when Billy Forbes found Tyrpak in on goal with a through-ball. Tyrpak collided with a defender and went to ground, from where he tapped the ball past goalkeeper Bryan Byars for the 1-0 lead.

Roughnecks midfielder Joaquin Rivas leveled the score with a tap-in in the 27th minute, ending the Alamo City club's clean sheet streak at 672 minutes without conceding a goal, and scoring the first that the Silver and Black has conceded since April 25 at Seattle Sounders FC 2. The goal marked just the third that goalkeeper Diego Restrepo has conceded this season.

The hosts regained the lead in the 33rd minute when forward Aly Hassan found Tyrpak near the top of the box with a flick-on header, which the midfielder buried with a half-volley for the 2-1 advantage. Midfielder Devin Vega then secured the win for SAFC in the 76th minute after burying a shot past Byars, scoring his second goal of the season and first at Toyota Field, while Tyrpak extended his goal count to three on the season.

The match marked defender Cyprian Hedrick's 100th USL game. Hedrick made his second USL appearance for SAFC after missing time due to a lower body injury he suffered on opening day at Rio Grande Valley FC. The centerback has made four appearances for the Alamo City club in all competitions.

"It's a good feeling to be back out there," Hedrick said. "It's been a long process but I worked my way back, and I'm just really happy that we got the victory today."

With the win, San Antonio FC extended its undefeated USL record to 14 matches, earning their tenth win of the season. The club is now 4-0-0 all-time against the Roughnecks, beating the club on three occasions in 2016.

Scoring Summary: SAFC: 1-0, Kris Tyrpak (Billy Forbes assist) 4' Roughnecks: 1-1, Joaquin Rivas (Matej Dekovic assist) 27' SAFC: 2-1, Kris Tyrpak (Aly Alberto Hassan assist) 33' SAFC: 3-1, Devin Vega 76'

