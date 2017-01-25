San Antonio FC Announces Return of Defender Ryan Roushandel And

January 25, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - San Antonio FC News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX (Jan. 25, 2017) - San Antonio FC today announced that defender Ryan Roushandel and goalkeeper Lee Johnston will return to the club for the 2017 USL season. SAFC also announced the signing of defender Kevyn McFarlane. All signings are pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Both Johnston and Roushandel originally joined SAFC at the beginning of the 2016 season after impressing during the club's training camp.

Roushandel started all three matches he appeared in during the 2016 season, playing 262 minutes and recording one assist. The defender's three starts came in the club's final three matches of the season from Sept. 14 to Sept. 24.

"We are glad to have an experienced defender like Ryan back for 2017," said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell. "He is a player that got better as the year went along and he played well in the last few games during the final stretch of last season. We will continue to use his experience and knowledge of the game to help with some of the younger players' development."

Prior to joining SAFC, Roushandel spent time with the Austin Aztex (USL) in 2015 where he made 13 appearances and five starts, playing in 456 minutes of action. The Atlanta native also spent time with the Atlanta Silverbacks of the NASL, playing almost 2,000 minutes and scoring one goal in 2014. Aside from his time in the USL and NASL, Roushandel has also played in the first division of Costa Rica, making eight appearances for Brujas from 2009-10 in the Primera Division. The 31-year-old attended college and played soccer at Clemson University before transferring to the University of Central Florida.

"I am so happy to continue to be a part of San Antonio FC," said Roushandel. "The club has become more of my home, especially after being a part of the first team and the academy last season. I am excited to see where we go from here after having a full year under our belts, and I can't wait to get started."

Although having yet to make an official appearance for San Antonio FC, Johnston served as one of the club's three goalkeepers during the 2016 season. Johnston appeared on the bench 13 times during USL play while also impressing in a number of closed-door reserve matches. A Newberry, FL native, Johnston played college soccer at West Virginia University in 2013 and 2014 after transferring from the University of Pittsburgh following the 2012 season. The 23 year-old joins Matt Cardone in the current goalkeeper ranks at SAFC.

"We are pleased to have Lee back in San Antonio to continue with his development," said Powell. "Last year, he was a player that came in with little professional experience, but every day in training he improved and by the end of the year he was playing quite well. We look forward to helping him continue to develop into a good goalkeeper this season."

"I am really looking forward to being back with the club," said Johnston. "It's a great environment and a great organization to be a part of and I am excited for the upcoming season."

Originally from Jamaica, McFarlane joins San Antonio FC from the Rochester Rhinos (USL) where he appeared in two regular season matches, totaling 14 minutes played in 2016. The 22-year-old played collegiate soccer at both Eastern Florida State College and Darton State College, while also spending time with the South Florida Surf in the Premier Development League.

"Kevyn was on trial with us last summer and he impressed the staff with his competitiveness, desire and determination to succeed," said Powell. "We feel he can help us in defense and midfield while improving his game to develop into a good professional."

"I am very excited to join San Antonio FC," said McFarlane. "I have worked hard to reach this level and I am looking forward to working to achieve great things with SAFC. This is a great club and I can't wait to come in and show what I have to offer."

San Antonio FC is currently prepping for its second season in the USL, which is scheduled to kick off in the spring. Fans interested in season tickets can contact the SAFC sales office at 210-444-5MLS or visit SanAntonioFC.com.

Supporters can follow the club by liking San Antonio FC on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@SanAntonioFC), Instagram (@sanantoniofc) and Snapchat (SanAntonioFC).

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), San Antonio Stars (WNBA), Austin Spurs (NBA Development League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 25, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.