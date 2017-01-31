San Antonio FC Announce 2017 USL Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Jan. 31, 2017) - San Antonio FC will travel to RGV FC to take on the Toros on Sunday, March 26 for the club's opening match of the 2017 USL season. The club will then debut in front of its home supporters at Toyota Field on Saturday, April 1 against LA Galaxy II at 7:30 p.m. in the first of three straight home matches. The home opener marks the first of 16 USL regular season home games taking place at Toyota Field in 2017.

Following the home opener on Saturday, April 1, San Antonio will host two straight home matches at Toyota Field before embarking on a three-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest from April 22-28 where the club will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2 and the Portland Timbers 2.

Toyota Field will host Western Conference expansion club Reno 1868 FC for the first time on April 15 as part of the club's first three-game home-stand of the season. SAFC will then make its first trip to Reno on Saturday, Aug. 12. San Antonio will play its first-ever match against an Eastern Conference opponent when they host one of the newest members of the USL, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, on Saturday Oct. 7. The Rowdies have previously played multiple matches at Toyota Field during their time in the North American Soccer League.

April and September mark the busiest months for San Antonio with six matches in each. In April, the club will play three matches at home and three away from the Alamo City, however in September, SAFC will play five of its six matches on the road. San Antonio will face the defending Western Conference Champion Swope Park Rangers in September in the last of three matches against the club in the upcoming season.

San Antonio FC will play 13 Saturday matches, one Friday match, one Thursday match and one Wednesday match during the 2017 season. The Alamo City Club will conclude its 2017 regular season schedule on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Toyota Field against RGV FC.

All SAFC home matches will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the club's matches vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on April 7 (8 p.m.), and vs. OKC Energy FC on July 14 (TBD). Kick-off times for SAFC road matches will be determined at a later date.

Fans who want to guarantee their place at Toyota Field for the upcoming season can purchase season tickets by contacting the SAFC sales office at 210-444-5MLS or by visiting SanAntonioFC.com. Tickets for individual SAFC matches will go on sale on Wednesday March 1. The 2017 San Antonio FC broadcast and promotional schedules will be released at a later date.

San Antonio FC Full 2017 Schedule

Day Month Date Opponent

Sun. March 26 at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Sat. April 1 LA Galaxy II

Fri. 7 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sat. 15 Reno 1868 FC

Sat. 22 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Tues. 25 at Seattle Sounders 2

Fri. 28 at Portland Timbers 2

Sat. May 6 Sacramento Republic FC

Sat. 13 Seattle Sounders 2

Sat. 20 Phoenix Rising FC

Fri. 26 at Swope Park Rangers

Sat. June 3 Swope Park Rangers

Sat. 10 at Oklahoma City Energy FC

Sat. 17 Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Sat. 24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sat. July 1 at Sacramento Republic FC

Fri. 14 Oklahoma City Energy FC

Sat. 22 Real Monarchs SLC

Sat. 29 at Phoenix Rising FC

Sat. Aug. 5 Orange County SC

Sat. 12 at Reno 1868 FC

Sat. 19 at Oklahoma City Energy FC

Wed. 23 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Sat. 26 Portland Timbers 2

Sat. Sept. 2 at Real Monarchs SLC

Sat. 9 at LA Galaxy II

Wed. 13 at Orange County SC

Sun. 17 at Swope Park Rangers

Sat. 23 Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Sat. 30 at Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Sat. Oct. 7 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sat. 14 Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

