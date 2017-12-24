San Antonio Falls Short in Manitoba 3-1

News Release

WINNIPEG, Man. (Dec. 22, 2017) - The San Antonio Rampage (16-12-2-0) fell short to the Manitoba Moose (23-5-1-2) 3-1 on Friday at the Bell MTS Place.

Brendan Lemieux opened the scoring with an unassisted power-play goal 9:10 into the opening frame when he intercepted a Rampage pass in the slot and slipped the puck past goaltender Spencer Martin. Nearly four minutes later, Mason Appleton collected a rebounding puck in front of the net and lit the lamp at 13:04 for Manitoba's second marker of the evening.

The second period fell scoreless until Chris Butler connected on a shot from the point with 65 seconds remaining in the frame. Manitoba's Michael Hutchinson was screened on the play by Julien Nantel as Butler found the back of the cage for his third goal in the last five games.

San Antonio was held scoreless in the final 20 minutes of play as Hutchinson turned aside all 11 Rampage shots, while Appleton collected an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Agozzino - Belzile - Grimaldi Butler - Mironov Martin

Greer - Toninato - Nantel Siemens - Meloche Husso

Ranford - Girard - Vogelhuber Warsofsky - Geertsen

St. Amant - Musil - Beaudin

Up Next

San Antonio returns from the holiday break with a contest against the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59. In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

