San Antonio Falls Short in Manitoba 3-1

December 24, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
WINNIPEG, Man. (Dec. 22, 2017) - The San Antonio Rampage (16-12-2-0) fell short to the Manitoba Moose (23-5-1-2) 3-1 on Friday at the Bell MTS Place.
Brendan Lemieux opened the scoring with an unassisted power-play goal 9:10 into the opening frame when he intercepted a Rampage pass in the slot and slipped the puck past goaltender Spencer Martin. Nearly four minutes later, Mason Appleton collected a rebounding puck in front of the net and lit the lamp at 13:04 for Manitoba's second marker of the evening.
The second period fell scoreless until Chris Butler connected on a shot from the point with 65 seconds remaining in the frame. Manitoba's Michael Hutchinson was screened on the play by Julien Nantel as Butler found the back of the cage for his third goal in the last five games.
San Antonio was held scoreless in the final 20 minutes of play as Hutchinson turned aside all 11 Rampage shots, while Appleton collected an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining in regulation.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Agozzino - Belzile - Grimaldi Butler - Mironov Martin
Greer - Toninato - Nantel Siemens - Meloche Husso
Ranford - Girard - Vogelhuber Warsofsky - Geertsen
St. Amant - Musil - Beaudin
Up Next
San Antonio returns from the holiday break with a contest against the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59. In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
SARampage.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2017
- Coyotes Recall Campbell, Assign Hanley and Merkley to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST TEXAS at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 22, 2017, San Diego 4 vs. Ontario 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Raddysh Rallies Rockford Past Wolves in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Win in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Recap: San Antonio 1 at Manitoba 3 - Manitoba Moose
- GAME RECAP | Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Griffins 3-2 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- San Antonio Falls Short in Manitoba 3-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolves Fall in OT, Earn Point in Seventh Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Recap - Thunderbirds 5, Sound Tigers 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 6, Providence Bruins 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- RECAP: Blueger, Burton Both Score Twice in Pens' OT Win over Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Dominate Senators, 8-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Upended by Admirals, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Hickman's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall 6- - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Hard Fought Battle to Marlies - Utica Comets