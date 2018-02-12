San Antonio Falls Short in Iowa 3-2

DES MOINES, IA (Feb. 12, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage (24-20-6-0) got off to a quick start but were unable to hold on in a 3-2 loss to the Iowa Wild (25-15-7-3)? on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

San Antonio took an early lead 30 seconds into the game when David Warsofsky's shot attempt was redirected by Andrew Agozzino in front of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

After more than 25 minutes of scoreless action, Iowa evened the game at 5:59 of the second frame when a loose puck made its way out to Colten Beck, who beat netminder Husso with a wrister from the left circle. Luke Kunin gave the Wild a one-goal advantage at 10:55 after he collected a rebound in front of net and fired the puck into the back of the cage.

Jesse Graham notched the game at two 61 seconds later after skating past two Iowa defenders and beating goaltender Niklas Svedberg on the glove side for his third of the season. The Wild capitalized on a power-play opportunity less than four minutes later when Kunin received a backdoor pass from Ryan Murphy and fired the puck over the right shoulder of Husso at 15:52? for his second of the night.

The Wild retained their 3-2 lead throughout the remainder of the contest, holding off an extra San Antonio attacker for the final 2:15 of regulation.

Tonight's Lines Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:? Ranford-Agozzino-Grimaldi Bigras-Warsofsky Husso Blais-Sundqvist-Petryk Geertsen-Graham Martin Kostin-Girard-Vogelhuber Siemens-Meloche Nantel-Musil-St. Amant

Up Next The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Silver and Black will play their next seven games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

