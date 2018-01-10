SAN ANTONIO FALLS 2-1 IN SAN JOSE

News Release

Forward Rocco Grimaldi Moves to Fifth Place All-Time on Rampage Scoring List

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Jan. 9, 2018) - The San Jose Barracuda (16-14-0-2) landed the difference maker midway through the third period as they defeated the San Antonio Rampage (20-15-2-0) 2-1 on Tuesday at the SAP Center. Rocco Grimaldi's second-period assist moved him past former Rampage captain Greg Rallo for the fifth-most points in franchise history (117).

After a scoreless first period, San Jose took the lead 2:51 into the middle frame after Tim Clifton deflected Rudolfs Balcers' shot past goaltender Ville Husso. San Antonio tied the game at the 18:10 mark when Grimaldi's wrister went off the pad of netminder Antoine Bibeau to the waiting stick of Alex Belzile who fired the puck into the open net.

The Barracuda ultimately landed the game winner at 8:28 of the final stanza when Manuel Wiederer recorded an unassisted goal for his fourth of the season. San Jose held off San Antonio's extra attacker for the final 1:45 of regulation as the Barracuda defeated the Rampage 2-1.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Greer-Belzile-Grimaldi Butler-Schmaltz Husso

Blais-Agozzino-Ranford Warsofsky-Mironov Martin

Vogelhuber-Girard-Musil Siemens-Meloche

Nantel-Toninato-Kostin

Up Next

The Silver and Black return to the Alamo City on Friday, Jan. 12 to take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.


