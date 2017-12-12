San Antonio Earns Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Ontario

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 10, 2017) - Kevin Gravel's overtime goal lifted the Ontario Reign (10-10-0-1) over the San Antonio Rampage (13-10-2-0) 3-2 on Sunday at the AT&T Center.
Ontario struck first 74 seconds into the opening period when Mike Amadio hit a wrist shot from the right circle that snuck through the legs of Rampage netminder Spencer Martin.
Shawn St. Amant hit the equalizer 8:05 into the second frame when he wrapped around the back of the net and flipped the puck past the pad of netminder Cal Peterson. The Silver and Black took the lead at the 18:58 mark after A.J. Greer forced a turnover at the Reign's blue line and beat the final defender and Peterson for his fifth goal of the season.
Ontario capitalized on a power-play opportunity 1:56 into the third stanza when Amadio's pass attempt ricochet off a Rampage player and into the back of the net for his second of the game. The remainder of the period went scoreless as the contest was forced into overtime.
The Reign landed the game winner 35 seconds into overtime as Matt Moulson found a trailing Gravel, who sent a one timer past Martin to secure a 3-2 victory for Ontario.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Greer-Agozzino-Ranford Butler-Schmaltz Martin
Belzile-Toninato-Grimaldi Bigras-Mironov Cannata
Kostin-Girard-Petryk Geertsen-Warsofsky
Nantel-Musil-St. Amant
Up Next
The Silver and Black continue their home stand when they take on the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.
