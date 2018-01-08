San Antonio Earns 20th Win in 2-1 Shootout over Stockton

News Release

David Warsofsky Leads AHL Defensemen in Shootout Goals After Tonight's Game Winner

STOCKTON, Calif. - Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped both attempts in the shootout to lift the San Antonio Rampage (20-13-2-0) over the Stockton Heat (16-10-2-3) 2-1 on Friday at Stockton Arena.

San Antonio struck first 7:05 into the opening period when Jesse Graham delivered a pass to Alex Belzile who skated past three Stockton defenders and beat netminder Jon Gillies to give the Silver and Black a one-goal advantage.

The Heat tied the game with 38 seconds remaining in the second stanza when Darren Nowick made a pass from behind the net to Hunter Shinkaruk in the slot who fired the puck past Martin.

After a scoreless third and overtime period, the contest was forced into a shootout. Rocco Grimaldi and David Warsofksy connected on both of their shots, while Martin shut the door on both of Stockton's attempts in San Antonio's 2-1 victory.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Ranford-Belzile-Grimaldi Butler-Schmaltz Martin

Agozzino-Toninato-Kostin Warsofsky-Geertsen Husso

Vogelhuber-Girard-Musil Siemens-Meloche

Nantel-Beaudin-Graham

