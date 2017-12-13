San Antonio Drops 5-1 Decision to Bakersfield

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - Goaltender Eddie Pasquale recorded 36 saves as the Bakersfield Condors (9-10-2-0) defeated the San Antonio Rampage (12-10-1-0) 5-1 at the AT&T Center.

Bakersfield struck first at 12:57 of the opening period when Mitch Callahan collected a rebound and wrapped it around Rampage netminder Ville Husso.

The Condors extended their lead 15:25 into the second stanza when David Gust\'s backhander from the left circle found the back of the net. Gust recorded his second of the night after he received a backdoor pass from Caleb Jones and fired it into the cage, giving the Condors a 3-0 advantage heading into the second intermission.

Bakersfield capitalized on a power play 7:11 into the final frame when Liro Pakarinen fired a shot from the left circle for his second goal of the season. The Silver and Black got on the board with a power-play goal at 14:19 when Reid Petryk redirected a David Warsofsky shot past Pasquale. Keegan Lowe added a late goal for the Condors with 73 seconds remaining as Bakersfield defeated San Antonio 5-1.

